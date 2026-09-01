Alwar Rescue Operation: 8-Year-Old Boy Pulled Out Alive From 42-Foot-Deep Borewell | X - SDRFRaj

Jaipur: In a major rescue operation, the Rajasthan State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) safely rescued an eight-year-old boy who had fallen into a 300-foot-deep borewell in Bootoli village of Alwar district on Monday night.

The boy, identified as Bhanu Gurjar, was trapped at a depth of around 42 feet after accidentally falling into the borewell while flying a kite. The SDRF team managed to pull him out alive at around 11 at night using an improvised indigenous technique called the “rope loop”.

Rescue operation begins

SDRF ADG Rupinder Singh said that the SDRF control room in Jaipur received information about the incident at around 6.30 pm on Monday, following which a team from Alwar reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The team found that Bhanu was trapped approximately 42 feet below the ground but was conscious and responding. The boy was supplied oxygen through a pipe inserted into the borewell.

The team continuously monitored Bhanu's condition using a borewell camera, and food and drinking water were also supplied to him with the help of a rope and bottle.

Rope loop technique used

After assessing the situation, the rescuers attempted pulling the child out using a self-developed rope-loop technique. A parallel excavation operation was simultaneously kept ready as a plan B.

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After several hours of painstaking efforts, SDRF constable Chetram successfully made a loop with the rope and carefully secured it around Bhanu's wrist at around 11 pm.

Once the grip was confirmed to be firm, the team slowly pulled the child upwards and successfully brought him out of the borewell.

Child taken for treatment

Following the rescue, Bhanu was immediately handed over to the medical team at the site and taken to the hospital for treatment.