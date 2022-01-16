Alwar rape case: Rajasthan Govt decides to handover investigation to CBI

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has decided to hand over the investigation of the Alwar rape case to the CBI. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting headed by CM Ashok Gehlot on Sunday.

‘The state government will send the recommendation for this to the central government soon,’ said the official release of the government.

This alleged rape case of a disabled minor in Alwar has put the Gehlot government in trouble as the police had admitted that this was a matter of sexual assault when the victim was recovered from the spot and had registered the case under the POCSO Act and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. A special investigation team was also constituted.

But the medical report of the victim that came three days after the incident ruled out the possibility of rape and police had to take a U-turn on the issue.

Now the party in opposition Bjp and civil society organizations are raising questions on the medical report and investigation as police have still away from the culprits.

The matter became more serious for the Gehlot government because Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was in the state when the case come to light and Bjp had not only attacked Gehlot but agitated in Sawai Madhopur where Priyanka was celebrating her birthday with her family.

In the meantime, a delegation of the Sikh community also met with the police officials in Alwar on Sunday and demanded a fair and speedy investigation of the case. While the National Commission for Minorities has sent a notice to the state government and sought a detailed report on the case.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 08:09 PM IST