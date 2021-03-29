Allegations of attack on nuns in Uttar Pradesh wrong: Piyush Goyal

Kochi: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday dismissed as wrong the allegations two nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation were “attacked” during a train journey via Uttar Pradesh recently and alleged thatChief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was "making false statements" on the issue.

"There was no attack on any nun whatsoever...the Chief Minister of the state (Kerala) is completely lying and making false statements when he says that," Goyal told a press conference here.

Goyal said the local police, after receiving a complaint against the nuns, made an investigation whether the complaint was correct.

"There was an allegation. Some people made a complaint (against the nuns). It is the duty of the police to find out whether the complaint is correct or wrong. Police made enquiries. Checked all their documents, made enquiries (to ensure) that they are genuine passengers going for the correct purpose and then immediately let them go," the minister said justifying the police action.

The Railway Minister dismissed the allegations the alleged student activists associated with a Sangh Parivar outfit bogged the nuns down and pulled them out of the train. "That is absolutely wrong", he said. The minister said if anybody complains, it is the duty of police to launch a probe. He did not say who made the complainant against the nuns.