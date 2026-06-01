Allahabad High Court To Hear PIL Seeking Probe Into CJP & Extradition Of Founder Abhijeet Dipke

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The Allahabad High Court is scheduled to take up a petition for hearing on Tuesday that seeks a multi-agency probe against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and the extradition of its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, from the United States of America to India.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker S Vignesh Shishir has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition against the CJP and its founder, and the matter is listed before a Bench of Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Abdesh Kumar Chaudhary.

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Meanwhile, Dipke on Monday announced that he would return to India on June 6 and plans to protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak issue.

CJP gained traction on social media last month as a satirical online movement, particularly among younger users. However, the Union government subsequently directed X Corp to block the group's account, citing security-related concerns. In a fresh plea, petitioner Shishir has sought court directions to block all social media accounts linked to CJP and its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, across platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Telegram, WhatsApp and Signal.

The petition also calls for the removal of posts, videos, reels and other online content allegedly connected to Dipke and the CJP that purportedly misuse or misrepresent observations made by the Supreme Court. The movement traces its origins to Supreme Court proceedings on May 15, when Chief Justice of India Surya Kant voiced concerns about unemployed youth gravitating towards social media activism and RTI-related activities.

During the hearing, the CJI remarked that some such individuals were becoming "like cockroaches" and acting as parasites in society, later clarifying that the comment was aimed at people holding fake degrees who engage in such conduct.