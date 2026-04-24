Allahabad High Court To Hear Bail Plea Of Accused In Ganga Iftar Party On April 27 |

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court will hear on Monday the bail application of those who organised the Iftar party in the Ganga river and consumed chicken biryani and allegedly threw away bones and food waste in the river.

The order was passed by Justice Vivek Verma on the ball applications of THE accused.

When the matter was taken up on Friday, the court was informed that in another bail application by the co-accused in the same offence, it had fixed April 27. Thereafter, the court fixed the same date in these matters also.

Reports say these 14 Muslims were arrested for throwing chicken bones into the Ganga after an Iftar party, in other words, they threw non-veg food in the river and thus “desecrated” it.



Some people are still arguing “but they didn’t even throw the bones.”



My response is… pic.twitter.com/3NT09OMGVi — Darab Farooqui (@darab_farooqui) March 17, 2026

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Danish and others during Ramzan had organised the Iftar party on a boat in the Ganga and had consumed non-vegetarian items and allegedly threw away bones and foods waste in the river.

They also made a video and posted it on social media. Later an FIR was registered against them at Kotwali police station in Varanasi and they were arrested.