Allahabad High Court Justice Yashwant Verma Resigns Amid Burnt Currency Controversy And Impeachment Threat

Facing an ongoing in-house inquiry and the prospect of impeachment proceedings, Justice Yashwant Verma of the Allahabad High Court has stepped down from his post following the controversy over the recovery of burnt currency notes from his Delhi residence. | File Pic

Prayagraj: Facing an ongoing in-house inquiry and the prospect of impeachment proceedings, Justice Yashwant Verma of the Allahabad High Court has stepped down from his post following the controversy over the recovery of burnt currency notes from his Delhi residence.

April 9 Letter to President Murmu

In a letter dated April 9 to President Droupadi Murmu, Justice Verma said he was resigning with “deep anguish,” adding that he did not wish to burden the office of the President with the reasons behind his decision.

The development comes amid an ongoing internal probe into the incident and growing political pressure, with several Members of Parliament moving notices seeking his removal, a step that could have led to impeachment.

Partially Burnt Cash Allegedly Found at Residence

Sources said the controversy began after a large quantity of partially burnt cash was allegedly recovered from his residence in Delhi. In the aftermath, Justice Verma was transferred to the Allahabad High Court, where he took oath on April 5, 2025, but was kept away from judicial responsibilities.

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An in-house inquiry committee had been constituted to investigate the allegations. Officials said the probe is still underway.

The resignation marks a critical moment in the case, which has sparked concern across judicial and political circles and brought focus on institutional accountability within the higher judiciary.