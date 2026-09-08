Allahabad HC Rejects Tauqeer Raza’s Bail, Says ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ Cannot Be Equated With Religious Chants

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail application of Ittehad-e-Millat Council founder Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan in connection with the violence that erupted in Bareilly in September 2025.

Court distinguishes religious slogans

Justice Ashutosh Srivastava, in his order, said the slogan “Sar Tan Se Juda” could not be equated with religious chants such as “Nara-e-Takbeer”, “Allah Hu Akbar”, “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal”, “Jai Shri Ram” or “Har Har Mahadev”. The court observed that such religious slogans express devotion towards God or a guru, while agreeing with the Uttar Pradesh government that the “Sar Tan Se Juda” slogan poses a challenge to the rule of law and India’s sovereignty and integrity.

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Raza jailed after Bareilly violence

Raza has been in jail since October 13, 2025, following violence in Bareilly linked to the “I Love Muhammad” campaign. According to the police complaint, after permission for a rally was denied, Raza called upon members of the Muslim community to gather at Islamia Inter College after Friday prayers on September 26.

Despite prohibitory orders, a large crowd allegedly moved towards Shyamganj intersection, leading to clashes when police attempted to stop the march. Several policemen were injured and public property was damaged.

High Court cites Raza’s conduct

The High Court said Raza had mobilised people without administrative permission. It also criticised his conduct after the violence, noting that he thanked the crowd for responding to his call.

Although the chargesheet was filed on December 21, 2025, charges have not yet been framed against Raza. The court declined to grant him bail at this stage.