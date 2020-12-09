Allahabad HC quashes detention of man booked under NSA, says state must exercise law with extreme care

The Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered the release of a person arrested under the National Security Act (NSA). The High Court observed that the law which confers extraordinary power to the state must be exercised with extreme care.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the Allahabad High Court on Monday quashed a detention order under the stringent National Security Act and directed forthwith release of Javed Siddiqui, who was arrested under the NSA allegedly for triggering violence against Dalits in Jaunpur district early this year.

The court quashed the NSA detention order on a habeas corpus plea by Javed Siddiqui, a Jaunpur-based politician. "It is evident from the record that while extraordinary haste was shown in taking action against the petitioner, the authorities remained reluctant and there was complete inaction on their part causing an unjustified delay in processing the detenue's representation against his detention under the NSA," the bench said in its order.

The bench added that while exercising its power under a stringent law like NSA, the executive authority must exercise its powers with extreme care, which was lacking in the case of detention of Siddiqui.