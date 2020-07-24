Allahabad HC dismisses RTI activist Saket Gokhale's plea to restrain Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Pujan

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed RTI activist Saket Gokhale's plea to restrain Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Pujan. In his plea, Gokhale had said that 300 people have been invited on August 5 for the event and that may cause violation of the social distancing regulations to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Bar and Bench.

However, Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh dismissed the plea and said that they expect the organisers of the event to ensure social and physical distancing norms are followed.

The court observed, "The entire petition for writ is based on assumptions and there is no foundation for apprehending violation of the prescribed protocol. At present, we expect the organizers and the Government of Uttar Pradesh would ensure all the protocol applicable for social and physical distancing. In view of whatever stated above, we do not find any just reason to interfere in the matter. The writ petition hence is dismissed."

In a tweet, Gokhale said that it remains to be seen what Ministry of Home Affairs’s new Unlock 3.0 guidelines say on religious gatherings now.

"My letter petition has been dismissed by the Allahabad HC which has said that it “expects UP govt & organizers to maintain social distancing at Ram Mandir event”. It remains to be seen what MHA’s new Unlock 3.0 guidelines say on religious gatherings now after this. #NewIndia," he tweeted.