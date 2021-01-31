Allahabad HC asks UP DGP to remove banners naming criminals

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to remove banners naming the top 10 criminals from all police stations.

The court said that it is a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution. The banners, along with the names and identities of the criminals, also give information about their criminal history.

The court said it believes that it is unnecessary to publicly display information about criminals outside the police stations and is in violation of Article 21. The court has also directed the DGP to issue circulars to all police stations in the state for this.

This order was given by a division bench of Justice Pankaj Naqvi and Justice Vivek Agrawal while hearing the petitions of Zeeshan, Balveer Singh Yadav and Dudhanath Singh on Saturday.

According to the facts of the case, the names of the petitioners have been publicly displayed in the list of top 10 criminals outside the police stations in Prayagraj and Kanpur. A petition was filed objecting to this.

The court said that neither politically nor socially, the name of a criminal is required to be displayed publicly outside the police stations by placing banners.

The court clarified that unless an order was issued against anyone under Section 82 (notice of attachment) of the CrPC, until then, displaying one's name in a public place is contrary to one's privacy and human dignity.

However, the court also said that there is nothing wrong in preparing the list of top 10 criminals by police for prevention and surveillance of crime.

The DGP, thereafter, has issued a circular to all the police stations of the state, instructing them to prepare a list of top 10 criminals.