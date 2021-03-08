All-women crew fly maiden Delhi-Bareilly flight on International Women’s Day

On the International Women’s Day, people of Bareilly got a unique gift when an all-women crew of Alliance Air, led by Captain Poonam Yadav, touched down its maiden flight at the newly built Bareilly Airport on Monday.

The Union Minister and MP from Bareilly Santosh Gangwar boarded the ATR-72 from Delhi at 9 am. When the 72-seater plane landed at the Bareilly Airport, it was given a water canon salute for the new air service. The State Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Nandi accorded a warm welcome to the Union minister and the all women crew members.