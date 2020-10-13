All-new Aadhaar PVC card: Here's how to apply you can get your new card

Aadhaar card, which is considered as one of the vital documents for proving your identity in India, will now come in a completely new form. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed Aadhaar card to be reprinted as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card.
Taking to Twitter, UIDAI wrote: "Loaded with the latest security features, your Aadhaar is now more durable, convenient to carry, instantly verifiable offline."
The UIDAI has said that the new Aadhaar PVC card is durable, attractive and comes with latest security features like a hologram, Guilloche pattern, ghost image and micro text. It is also completely weatherproof and can be verified offline instantly.
What are the security features of “Aadhaar PVC Card”?
This card contains security features like:
1. The new Aadhaar PVC Card will have instant offline verification by QR code.
2. Aadhaar PVC card is more durable, convenient to carry
3. Its security features include a hologram, Guilloche Pattern, ghost image & Microtext.
4. Aadhaar PVC card is completely weather-proof, so now you can carry it even in rain without having to worry about it being damaged.
5. The card will contain features like Issue Date & Print Date.
6. Aadhaar PVC card contains the embossed Aadhaar Logo
What are the charges to be paid for the “Aadhaar PVC Card”?
A fee of Rs 50 will be charged for the card. (Inclusive of GST & speed post charges).
How can one apply for your all-new Aadhaar card:
Step 1: "Aadhaar Card" request can be raised by visiting the UIDAI Official Website or Resident Portal (http://www.uidai.gov.in or https://resident.uidai.gov.in) using 12 digits Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID) or 28 digits Enrollment ID.
Step 2: Next, enter the security code given in Captcha image and click on ‘Send OTP’
Step 3: You will get a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number
Step 4: Enter the OTP and click on ‘Submit’
Step 5: Next, you will see a preview of your Aadhaar PVC card
Step 6: Then, click on the payment option below and on the payment page, pay the Rs 50 fee
Step 7: Your order will be processed as soon as the payment is successfully completed
Step 8: UIDAI will print your Aadhaar PVC card within five days. India Post will deliver it to your home through speed post.
