All-new Aadhaar PVC card: Here's how to apply you can get your new card

The UIDAI has said that the new Aadhaar PVC card is durable, attractive and comes with latest security features like a hologram, Guilloche pattern, ghost image and micro text. It is also completely weatherproof and can be verified offline instantly.

What are the security features of “Aadhaar PVC Card”?

This card contains security features like:

1. The new Aadhaar PVC Card will have instant offline verification by QR code.

2. Aadhaar PVC card is more durable, convenient to carry

3. Its security features include a hologram, Guilloche Pattern, ghost image & Microtext.

4. Aadhaar PVC card is completely weather-proof, so now you can carry it even in rain without having to worry about it being damaged.

5. The card will contain features like Issue Date & Print Date.

6. Aadhaar PVC card contains the embossed Aadhaar Logo

What are the charges to be paid for the “Aadhaar PVC Card”?

A fee of Rs 50 will be charged for the card. (Inclusive of GST & speed post charges).

How can one apply for your all-new Aadhaar card:

Step 1: "Aadhaar Card" request can be raised by visiting the UIDAI Official Website or Resident Portal (http://www.uidai.gov.in or https://resident.uidai.gov.in) using 12 digits Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID) or 28 digits Enrollment ID.

Step 2: Next, enter the security code given in Captcha image and click on ‘Send OTP’

Step 3: You will get a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number

Step 4: Enter the OTP and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Next, you will see a preview of your Aadhaar PVC card

Step 6: Then, click on the payment option below and on the payment page, pay the Rs 50 fee

Step 7: Your order will be processed as soon as the payment is successfully completed

Step 8: UIDAI will print your Aadhaar PVC card within five days. India Post will deliver it to your home through speed post.