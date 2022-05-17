All India Muslim Personal Law Board calls urgent meeting of its executive committee over issues like Gyanvapi Masjid, Tipu Sultan Masjid

All India Muslim Personal Law Board called an urgent meeting of its executive committee on 17th May. The current issues of the country, including Gyanvapi Masjid, Tipu Sultan Masjid, and other issues will be discussed. The Board will decide its future course of action, reported ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has reacted sharply and condemned the survey of Varanasi's Gyanvapi masjid and sealing of 'wuzu khana' (ablution area).

The board termed the survey, its report and sealing of 'wuzu khana' as gross injustice to Muslims.

In a statement issued late on Monday evening, the AIMPLB said the current situation created about the Gyanvapi mosque was completely unacceptable to Muslims and Gyanvapi "was a mosque and will continue to remain a mosque till the end".

AIMPLB General Secretary, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said, "Gyanvapi is a mosque and will remain a mosque. The attempt to transform it into a temple is nothing more than a conspiracy to spread hate by communal forces."

However, Rais Ahmad Ansari, an advocate of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque, has called petitioners' claim about a "Shivling" being found at the mosque "misleading".

"There's only a fountain in the mosque's wuzu khana," Ansari said.

His statement came after a court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi ordered the sealing of the spot where "Shivling" was reportedly found and Hindu petitioners claimed that a 'Shivling' had been found in the survey.

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Hijab row: All India Muslim Personal Law Board moves Supreme Court against Karnataka HC order

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 03:42 PM IST