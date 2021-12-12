All farmers will be leaving protest sites by December 15, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that farmers will go back home on December 15 from the protest sites on Delhi's borders.

He also said that the next meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the farmers’ protest, will be held on January 15.

"All farmers will be leaving the protest sites by Decemeber 15. The next meeting of SKM will be on 15th January. Today, I will be leaving for a 3-day program in Haryana, Chandigarh and Amritsar to end the protests in those regions," Rakesh Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on December 9 announced the suspension of its over a year-long agitation after they received a formal letter from the central government accepting their key pending demands including withdrawal of police cases against the protesters and on MSP.

Asserting that this is not the end of the movement, farmer leaders said they would meet on January 15 to see if the demands have been fulfilled by the government.

"This is not the end as the movement is just suspended. we have decided to meet again on January 15," SKM core committee member Balbir Singh Rajewal said at a press conference.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, started protesting at Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- on November 26 last year against the three contentious farm laws. The laws were repealed by Parliament on November 29, but farmers continued their protest over their pending demands.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

