'All Crew Members Are Safe': MEA Refutes Reports Of Attack On Indian-Crewed Tanker MT Liaki Freedom Off Oman Coast | X

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday dismissed reports that an Indian-crewed tanker, MT Liaki Freedom, had been attacked off the coast of Oman, clarifying after direct verification with the vessel that all crew members are safe.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The clarification came amid heightened concern over a series of recent maritime incidents in the Gulf region and rapidly circulating social media claims.

Direct contact with vessel

MEA sources said immediate contact was established with the ship to verify the situation, given heightened sensitivity following multiple recent incidents involving commercial vessels in the Gulf.

“We have spoken with the Master of the vessel Liaki Freedom, who has confirmed that all crew members are safe and that the reported information is false,” a MEA source said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The ministry confirmed that no attack had taken place involving the vessel, effectively dismissing claims of a fresh incident and countering misinformation circulating online.

MEA flags misinformation

The MEA’s fact-check unit also flagged the claim as fake.

“Fake News Alert! Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media,” it posted on X, tagging a viral post that falsely claimed: “Fourth US strike on Indian-crewed tanker in a week: MT Liaki Freedom hit off Oman, four sailors dead.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Officials said the rapid response was necessary due to growing misinformation around maritime security incidents involving Indian seafarers operating in high-risk waters near the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

Backdrop of regional maritime tensions

The development comes against the backdrop of multiple recent attacks and disruptions targeting commercial vessels in the region, including the Guinea-Bissau-flagged MT Jalveer, which was struck earlier with 20 Indian seafarers onboard.

On Friday, the MEA summoned US Charge d’Affaires Jason Meeks once again to lodge New Delhi’s protest against continuing attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman, which recently claimed the lives of three Indian seafarers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India had already issued a strong protest over recent attacks near the Strait of Hormuz, including the incident involving the commercial ship Settebello off Oman’s coast, where three Indian nationals were killed.

The United States has said it is in “direct contact” with India on the issue, with a US State Department official stating that Washington remains engaged with New Delhi following India’s diplomatic demarche.