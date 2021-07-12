All COVID-19 protocols to be followed during Monsoon Session from 19 July: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: With Coronavirus receding, both the Houses of Parliament will have simultaneous sittings from 11 AM to 6 PM as usual in the monsoon session beginning on July 19, instead of sitting in shifts.

After taking a round of the Parliament House complex to check the preparations for the session, which will last till August 13 with altogether 13 sittings, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told a Press conference that as many as 311 MPs of the House have taken both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine; 23 have not yet taken the vaccine and three desisted because of medical reasons. He said all Parliament secretariat staff has been inoculated and the staff of the MPs is also being vaccinated free of cost.

He also announced that media will get passes for the coverage of the monsoon session. The announcement came in response to the first question from Press Club of India President Umakant Lakhera on 75% of the accredited journalists being denied access.

Birla also invited the media to make use of the facilities set up in the Parliament House who are desirous of Covid-19 tests or vaccination.