All About Tadiandamol Hills: Inside The Trek Where Kerala Techie Got Lost And The Kudiya Tribe That Saved Her

A 36-year-old IT professional from Kerala, Sharanya, who went missing during a trek in Kodagu district, was rescued after four days in the dense forests of the Tadiandamol hills.

The massive search operation involved forest officials, police, Anti-Naxal squads and local tribal communities, with thermal drones deployed to scan the rugged terrain. The breakthrough came when members of the Kudiya tribe located her after hearing unusual sounds in the forest.

Tadiandamol Hills

The Tadiandamol hills are the highest peak in Kodagu, rising to about 1,748 metres, making it the third-highest in Karnataka. Located in the Western Ghats, the region is known for its misty hills, dense shola forests, rolling grasslands and sprawling coffee estates.

A popular trekking destination, Tadiandamol attracts adventurers from cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru, offering scenic trails and homestay experiences rooted in local culture.

The Challenging Terrain

Despite its popularity, the terrain can quickly turn dangerous. Thick forests, unpredictable weather and limited visibility make navigation difficult, especially for solo trekkers.

The same natural beauty that draws visitors can also disorient them, as seen in Sharanya’s case, where she lost her way deep within the forested landscape.

The Kudiya (also known as Kudia or Malekudiya) are an indigenous Scheduled Tribe inhabiting the forested regions of Kodagu and nearby areas of Karnataka and Kerala.

Among the earliest inhabitants of these hills, they have traditionally lived as forest dwellers, relying on nature for sustenance through honey collection, wild produce gathering and small-scale farming.

Deep Knowledge Of The Forest

What sets the Kudiya community apart is their intimate knowledge of the forest terrain. Over generations, they have mastered hidden trails, wildlife behaviour and survival techniques in the Western Ghats.

This expertise proved crucial in the rescue operation, as tribe members navigated areas inaccessible to modern search teams and ultimately located the missing trekker.

A Culture Rooted In Nature

The broader region is also home to the Kodava community, known for its distinct culture and agrarian traditions. Together, these communities form the cultural backbone of Kodagu, maintaining a deep connection with the land and its ecosystems.

A Strak Reminder for Trekkers

Sharanya’s rescue from the Tadiandamol hills is not just a survival story but a reminder of the delicate balance between adventure and nature’s unpredictability.

While the Western Ghats continue to attract trekkers, the incident is also a stark reminder for trekker of risk in navigating unfamiliar terrain alone. It also showcases the invaluable role of indigenous communities like the Kudiya tribe, whose deep-rooted knowledge of the jungle remains unmatched even in the age of modern technology.