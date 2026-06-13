All About AN-32 Aircraft: The Soviet-Era IAF Workhorse That Crashed in Assam's Jorhat Leading To Five Fatalities

Representational image

In a tragic incident, an Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft crashed while landing at Air Force Station Jorhat in Assam on Saturday resulting in the deaths of five air warriors while the co-pilot is being treated for injuries.

According to preliminary information, the plane went down within the Air Force Station premises and caught fire shortly after the crash. Rescue teams were rushed to the crash site.

The accident incidentally happened two days after the first Made in India Airbus C295 military transport aircraft conducted its first test flight from the final assembly line in Vadodara marking a milestone for Indian aviation and defence. The IAF plans to replace the ageing AN-32 fleet with the Airbus C295 which is a more capable aircraft.

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About the AN-32

The Antonov AN-32 is a twin-engine turboprop military transport aircraft. It was first built by the Soviet Union and has long been regarded as the ‘workhorse’ of the IAF’s transport fleet.

It is extensively used by the Indian Air Force for logistics, troop movement and supply operations, particularly in challenging terrains and high-altitude regions.

The medium military transport aircraft is based on the Antonov AN-26 but was fitted with more powerful engines and designed to operate in extreme weather and at high altitudes.

The versatile transport aircraft has the capacity to carry up to 7.5 tonnes of cargo, around 50 passengers, or 42 paratroopers.

Built for Indian conditions

The aircraft was developed specifically as per Indian requirements after the IAF sought a transport plane capable of operating in the country’s varied climatic and geographical conditions. India was its launch customer, and the first AN-32 aircraft entered IAF service in the 1980s.

IAF statement

The IAF issued an official statement on the crash. "An IAF An-32 aircraft met with an accident today while landing at Jorhat. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," IAF posted on X.

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Previous AN-32 tragedy

On June 3, 2019, an AN-32 carrying 13 personnel disappeared shortly after taking off from Jorhat for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh. Its wreckage was found after an extensive search on a mountain slope in Arunachal Pradesh. All 13 personnel aboard were killed.