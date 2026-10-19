Akhilesh Yadav To Launch Samajwadi Party's Jan-Man Manifesto For 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections On Constitution Day | X / ANI

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) to release "Jan-Man Manifesto" for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Constitution Day, on November 26, citing its commitment to protecting the Constitution and strengthening democracy, said SP leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand on Monday.

He also alleged that the BJP is continuously making efforts to weaken India's democracy and Constitution.

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Talking to ANI, he said, “The Samajwadi Party is releasing its manifesto (for the 2027 UP Assembly elections) on Constitution Day because the opposition, and the SP itself, is currently engaged in a determined struggle to protect the Constitution. The BJP is making persistent efforts to weaken the nation’s democracy and its Constitution; that is why the SP chose this particular day. The SP will continue its ongoing efforts to ensure that the country’s Constitution remains secure and that democracy is strengthened. In its manifesto, the SP aims to bring everyone along, ensuring that every voice is heard.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday also announced that his party will unveil the "Jan-Man Manifesto" for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on November 26, marking the occasion of Constitution Day.

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Terming it the "Resolve of Twenty-Seven," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stated that the manifesto will embody the aspirations of the PDA—a political formula coined by the Samajwadi Party representing Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit, and Alpasankhyak (minorities).

Taking to X, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The Resolve of Twenty-Seven: The PDA's Manifesto. On the sacred democratic occasion of 'Constitution Day' on 26 November 2026, we will release the 'Jan-Man Manifesto'."

Uttar Pradesh will hold the next Assembly elections in 2027, with a major contest expected between the two most prominent parties, Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party.

In the current session, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 elected members, 258 of whom are from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 107 from the Samajwadi Party, and 13 from the Apna Dal.

Congress, in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, is looking to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh and is eyeing a win in the 2027 elections.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)