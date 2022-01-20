Akhilesh Yadav to contest elections from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency ahead of UP assembly polls: Report

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest elections from Mainpuri's Karhal Assembly constituency, acccording to sources of news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day there were reports that the Samajwadi Party chief may contest elections from Mainpuri Sadar, Chhibramau in Kannauj, Gopalpur in Azamgarh, and Gunnaur in Sambhal.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav said if his party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will restore the old pension scheme, benefitting lakhs of state government employees who have been agitating for the same for long.

With another relative of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav joining the BJP after Aparna Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the ruling party, thanking it for ending "parivarvaad" (dynastic politics) in his party.

The SP chief on Wednesday said that he will contest Assembly elections after taking permission from Azamgarh residents. Yadav is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(with agency inputs)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest elections from Mainpuri's Karhal Assembly constituency: Sources#UPAssemblyElections2022 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 05:34 PM IST