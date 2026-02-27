 Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP After Court Acquits Kejriwal, Sisodia In Excise Policy Case
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP after a Delhi court acquitted Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the Excise Policy case. The court found no prima facie evidence of conspiracy. Calling it a victory for truth, Yadav termed the verdict a moral setback for the BJP, while Kejriwal said justice had prevailed.

Updated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
article-image

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP after a special Delhi court acquitted former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh declined to frame charges against any of the 23 accused, observing that there was no prima facie evidence to establish criminal conspiracy or intent in the now-withdrawn excise policy. The ruling dealt a setback to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had filed its first chargesheet in 2022, followed by supplementary submissions alleging that Rs 100 crore was paid by a “south lobby” to influence the policy.

article-image

Reacting to the verdict on X, the Samajwadi Party chief accused the BJP of betraying the people of Delhi and termed the court’s decision a victory for “truth and justice.” In a strongly worded post, Yadav said no allegation could overshadow the truth and described the development as a “moral death sentence” for the BJP. He also accused the ruling party of defaming political opponents through false charges.

Speaking to reporters after the court order, a visibly emotional Kejriwal said he and Sisodia had been “harassed” and subjected to relentless media scrutiny. “I have only earned honesty. False cases were filed against us. Today, the court has proved that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are ‘kattar imaandar’,” he said.

The case pertained to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy.

