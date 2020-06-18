Akhilesh Yadav promotes 'The Cycle Track, Twitter says 'enough of marketing'

The cycle tracks were constructed along the streets in all major cities of Uttar Pradesh by the Samajwadi Party government. However, when BJP’s Yogi Adityanath came to power in the state in 2017, it decided to dismantle the tracks. The government complained that these cycle tracks were proving to be a big hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic.

UP’s finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, while talking about the cycle track project had said that the cycle track project was a waste of money as he never saw any cyclist riding down those tracks. As per news sources, the current government in UP has already demolished the cycle tracks in Bareilly.

Now, amidst the lockdown, when UP’s former CM Akhilesh Yadav spotted a video of some cyclists riding on the track and the road, he was quick to upload the video on Twitter with his favorite caption 'Kam Bolta Hai'. He also added a video of the cycle track in Noida. It seems like someone has shot the video while riding a cycle on the track.

After Yadav uploaded the video many of the users applauded the scheme and his party's work in UP. However, some of the users criticised the party for wasting the money in cycle tracks’ project.

Check out the reactions here: