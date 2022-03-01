Akhilesh Yadav condemns attack on SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya, says 'will answer this by making BJP zero in remaining two phases in UP polls'

Hours after the convoy of SP candidate Swami Prasad Maurya was attacked by assailants during a roadshow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called it a very condemnable attack.

Several vehicles in the former minister's convoy were damaged in stone pelting that took place in Khalwa Patti village following which violence errupted in UP's Fazilnagar Assembly constituency.

Akhilesh Yadav condemning the act on Twitter in a Hindi tweet wrote, "The attack on Swami Prasad Maurya ji is a very condemnable act of the losing people." "This attack is similar to the attack on the workers and their leaders of every party of the SP-gathbandhan. Together we will answer this by making the BJP zero in the remaining two phases. It is meaningless to expect any action from this government."

स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्या जी पर हुआ हमला हारते हुए लोगों की अति निंदनीय हरकत है।



ये हमला सपा-गठबंधन के हर दल के कार्यकर्ता व उनके नेताओं के ऊपर किये गये हमले के समान है। सब मिलकर इसका जवाब बाकी दो चरणों में भाजपा को ज़ीरो करके देंगे।

इस सरकार से किसी कार्रवाई की अपेक्षा ही बेमानी है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 1, 2022

Maurya accused the BJP supporters of attacking him with the intention of killing him, the BJP leaders said that it was Maurya's men who initiated the attack.

Surendra Singh Kushwaha is the BJP candidate from here.

BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya, who is Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter, came out in support of her father and said: "The BJP talks about peace, riot free state, but the BJP candidate attacked my father, who had a miraculous escape. I appeal to the people of Fazilnagar to show their support by voting for my father. The people will teach BJP a lesson on March 3."

This is the first time that Sanghamitra has supported her father's candidature.

She further said: "My father is not claiming that he was attacked. It is visible on the road. How are the cars broken? How blood is pouring out of people's heads.

How people have broken legs. How was my father injured?"

Swami Prasad Maurya told reporters that the route of his roadshow was fixed by the Returning Officer.

"As part of a well-planned conspiracy, the people of BJP organised a mass attack with sticks, sticks, weapons and stones. A part of my driver's ear has been torn apart and fallen off. Hundreds of vehicles have been broken. Along with this, hundreds of workers have been badly injured," he said.

