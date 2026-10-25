Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Putting Up 'Fake Posters' Over SP-Congress Alliance

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of putting up “fake posters” in Uttar Pradesh out of fear of a possible SP-Congress alliance ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

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The remarks came shortly after posters featuring Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi, along with the newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress chief and other state leaders, appeared in Lucknow. The posters carried slogans such as “200 seats are our right” and “Uttar Pradesh trusts Rahul Gandhi”. Similar posters were also spotted in Rae Bareli, Sultanpur and Amethi.

Sharing a video purportedly showing the posters on X, Yadav wrote in Hindi that the BJP was feeling the heat of the alliance and was putting up fake posters out of fear.

He also demanded action against municipal officials, alleging that the posters had been installed without paying the required fees. He claimed the practice caused revenue losses and alleged that corruption or government pressure could explain the lack of action.

Yadav said his party was documenting such incidents and warned that officials allegedly involved would face scrutiny if the SP came to power.

Earlier, SP leader Dharmendra Singh said seat-sharing arrangements could not be decided through posters, adding that the final allocation would be determined by the alliance's top leadership and a committee. He stressed that the focus should be on selecting candidates with a genuine chance of winning rather than insisting on a particular number of seats.