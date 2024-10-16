Akasa Air's Delhi-Bengaluru Flight Receives Bomb Threat; Returns To IGI Airport

Representative image |

A Delhi-Bengaluru Akasa Air flight carrying 184 individuals returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Wednesday after a bomb threat prompted the airline to declare an emergency. The flight, QP 1335, was en route to Bengaluru when the security alert was raised.

According to a Hindustan Times report citing an official statement from Akasa Air, the flight, which had 174 passengers, three infants and seven crew members on board, was originally scheduled to land in Bengaluru. However, due to the bomb threat, the emergency response teams at Akasa Air decided it would be safest to divert the flight back to Delhi. The spokesperson confirmed that all necessary emergency procedures were being followed, and the flight was expected to land at around 2:00 p.m. in the capital.

Three Bomb Scarces Reported In Single Day Earlier This Week

This bomb threat incident comes just two days after a similar security concern involving an Air India flight operating from Mumbai to New York. That flight was diverted to Delhi after Mumbai airport authorities received a bomb threat message via X (formerly Twitter). The security agencies took prompt action, leading to the decision to divert the aircraft to Delhi for further security checks.

In a separate but related development on Monday, two IndiGo flights departing from Mumbai Airport and headed to different Middle Eastern cities also received bomb threats. One of the threatened flights was bound for Muscat, while the other was destined for Jeddah. Following these threats, both aircraft were swiftly moved to isolation bays at the airport for thorough security checks.

IndiGo Airlines responded to the situation by confirming that the affected flights, 6E 1275 to Muscat and 6E 56 to Jeddah, had indeed received bomb threats. The airline followed the standard operating procedure by moving the planes to a secure location and initiating mandatory security protocols. Passengers on both flights were offered assistance and refreshments while security personnel conducted their checks. IndiGo expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and assured them that their safety was the top priority.