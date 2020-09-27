Akali Dal thanks TMC for support on Farm Bill issue

As the issue over Farm Bills sees new developments by the day with opposition parties coming together to stand up to the BJP led government, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday stood in support of Shiromani Akali Dal. The Akali Dal, one of the oldest alliance of the BJP led NDA alliance, snapped ties with the Modi government over Farm Bills late on Saturday.

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had earlier requested President Ram Nath Kovind to stand by farmers.

The regional party in the North showed their appreciation towards TMC’s initiative to support them.

Badal tweeted, “Derek - your stand against the #AgricultureBills in parliament is well known. Appreciate your support.”

The tweet was in support of TMC MP Derek Obrien which read. “We support Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akali Dal's stand with the farmers. Fighting for farmers is part of Trinamool DNA. In 2006, Mamata Banerjee risked her life on a historic 26 day fast for farmers’ rights. We oppose #FarmBills2020 as they endanger States’ role, MSP, PDS and procurement,” said TMC leader Derek Obrien in his tweet.

The TMC has been vocal against the Farm Bills, with Derek Obrien being two of the eight MPs suspended by the Rajya Sabha over the ruckus created last Sunday. The TMC has been protesting in Delhi as well as Kolkata over the issue.