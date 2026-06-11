Ajmer Dargah Diwan Slams Pakistan, Alleges Atrocities Against Civilians In POK | Representational Image

Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, the Diwan of the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti in Ajmer, has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan. He alleged that local citizens in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) are being subjected to atrocities.

Diwan Abedin said that the Pakistani army is firing on innocent children, women, and youths in the region and attempting to suppress the voices of ordinary citizens.

“While Pakistan describes itself as an Islamic nation, the reports of barbarism emerging from POK run contrary to the teachings of Islam. The situation in POK is exposing Pakistan's true face to the world,” said Diwan.

He criticized the conduct of the Pakistan Army, stating that Pakistan is acting like those nations that perpetrate atrocities against innocent people to enforce their will. The people of POK are being subjected to similar treatment.

Asserting that people of POK want separation, Diwan Abedin said that Pakistan should withdraw its illegal occupation of the region as the entire world now recognizes Pakistan's occupation of POK as illegal and acknowledges that it must be brought to an end.

Commending the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted that Modi has taken several major and historic decisions during his tenure, rectifying various political errors made by previous governments.

He expressed hope that the Prime Minister would rectify the historic error regarding POK during his current term and take decisive steps towards liberating the region from Pakistan's occupation.