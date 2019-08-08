Ajit Doval has street food in Shopian

Days after the government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was spotted on Wednesday having lunch with local residents here, in a bid to show that normalcy was slowly returning to the Valley.

Doval was in Kashmir to assess the security situation in the state, which was put under curfew hours ahead of the government's announcement. The NSA was spotted sitting and interacting with a handful of local people outside shuttered shops in an empty market place in South Kashmir's Shopian.

Between bites of wazwan, Doval was seen explaining to the people how the new set-up would ease people's lives by improving health facilities and education. Earlier, the NSA met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan.

He also addressed groups of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force and the Indian Army personnel to boost their morale. He said he was aware of the danger the security forces in the state faced, as he himself had been a part of the security set-up for the past 52 years.