AIUDF chief slams BJP on price rise; says should ask wives how they are running kitchen

Ruling BJP government has been taking fire from the Opposition over price rise of food, fuel and other commodities. All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal was the latest to slam the BJP leaders for their alleged apathy for common public.

Ajmal, slamming Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said that she wouldn't be aware of how much a person would spend to buy. He then took a jibe at the BJP ministers and MPs.

He said, "No inflation for any minister. BJP MPs should ask their wives how're they running the kitchen. Government should take note otherwise inflation will eat up their rule in 2024."

#WATCH | Guwahati:AIUDF chief says, "...India's money is with FM. How will she know how much a person spends to buy? No inflation for any Min. BJP MPs should ask their wives how're they running the kitchen. Govt should take note otherwise inflation will eat up their Govt in 2024" pic.twitter.com/B1Tk4IChwZ — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

BJP have been receiving flak from Opposition parties. Congress has been leading the criticism and the party leaders hit the streets on Friday in a nation-wide protest against price rise and unemployment.