'Aisa Koi Saga Nahi Jisko Congress Ne….': PM Modi Slams Congress Over DMK Split

TVK chief Vijay on Sunday took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, marking a major political shift in the state. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the TVK chief on assuming office, he also launched a sharp attack on Congress, accusing the party of repeatedly betraying its allies for political gains.

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In a strongly-worded statement, Modi said Congress had now become a “parasitic party” that survives by depending on regional allies before eventually abandoning them. Referring to Congress’ past alliance with DMK, the Prime Minister remarked, “Aisa koi saga nahi, jisko Congress ne thaga nahi.”

Modi said Congress and DMK shared close political ties for nearly three decades and claimed that before 2014, the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre survived largely because of DMK’s support. However, he alleged that Congress later “stabbed DMK in the back” when the political atmosphere changed.

“The power-hungry Congress betrayed DMK at the first available opportunity. Now it needs another party to remain politically relevant,” Modi said while targeting the opposition party.

Vijay’s new nine-member cabinet includes a mix of young and experienced leaders, with several members from his core TVK team securing ministerial berths. Notably, despite being an alliance partner, Congress did not receive a single cabinet position.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony and was seen standing beside the new Chief Minister on stage.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, Modi extended his wishes to Vijay in a post on X, congratulating him on becoming Chief Minister and assuring continued cooperation between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government for the welfare of the people.