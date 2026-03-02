 Airports Authority Of India Orders Airports To Report Fuel Status Amid Middle East Tensions: Source
The Airports Authority of India has asked all major Indian airports to urgently submit details of aviation turbine fuel stocks, daily consumption, needs for the next week and replenishment schedules. The move comes as airspace closures and volatility after US–Israel strikes on Iran disrupt global aviation and fuel planning.

ANIUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has directed all airports across the country to urgently compile and submit detailed reports on the current aviation fuel status at international airports, sources said.

According to sources, AAI has asked airports to furnish specific details, including the current available stock of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), average daily fuel consumption, estimated fuel requirement for the next seven days, the date of the next scheduled fuel replenishment, and any operational constraints or supply-related concerns.

The directive comes at a time when global oil markets are witnessing volatility after the United States carried out military strikes on major producing nations Iran and Venezuela.

The move assumes significance after the United States launched joint military strikes with Israel on Iran, targeting key military and strategic installations. The strikes reportedly resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, escalating tensions in West Asia. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple countries in the region, leading to widespread airspace closures and impacting global aviation routes.

Despite the ongoing crisis in West Asia, Dubai Airports began limited operations this evening as several international carriers announced the gradual resumption of select services, even as broader suspensions remain in place across parts of the Middle East.

Separately, tensions have also surrounded Venezuela's oil sector. Earlier in January, US President Donald Trump met leading oil and gas executives at the White House, promoting large-scale American investment in Venezuela's energy infrastructure. Trump said "hundreds of billions of dollars" could be invested in drilling and rebuilding Venezuela's oil industry, asserting that US firms would operate with full safety and security guarantees.

He described the move as part of broader efforts to revive Venezuela's struggling oil infrastructure, which holds the world's largest proven reserves but contributes less than one per cent to global production.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

