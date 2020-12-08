Airlines waive off rescheduling, no-show charges amid Bharat Bandh

New Delhi: In a relief for flyers, airlines have waived-off cancellation, rescheduling charges for passengers, who could not report for their flights amid the traffic disruption caused due to 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday.

The farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, who have been agitating over the legislations, which they describe as "black laws" has been at Delhi's borders since November 26 and gave call for the nationwide shutdown.

Besides the bandh, there is also a call for no vehicular movement -- Chakka Jaam -- across the nation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.