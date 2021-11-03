Airborne exercise conducted by Indian Army in eastern Ladakh concludes today: Spokesperson

The Indian Army on Monday, November 1, launched airborne drills in eastern Ladakh to validate and showcase its rapid response capabilities in high altitudes even as India and China are locked in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.

The airborne insertion exercise which was in progress in Eastern Ladakh from Monday, concluded today, according to a defence spokesperson.

Pre-acclimatised troops, after insertion to a Drop Zone located in super high altitude, validated joint drills for capture of designated objectives.

Multi Domain convergence was achieved during the exercise when Airborne troops utilised Attack Helicopters for precision engagement and destruction of enemy forces.

Indian and Chinese militaries have been engaged in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 2020 when a violent clash in the Pangong lake area led to both the sides gradually rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 08:04 PM IST