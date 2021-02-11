Air travel becomes expensive: Govt raises limits on domestic airfares by 10-30% - Check out the new rates here

Passengers will have to shell out more money for air travel from now as the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday increased the lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10 to 30 per cent.

These new limits would remain "in force up to March 31, 2021, or until further orders", the ministry said its order on Thursday.

While announcing the resumption of scheduled domestic flights on May 21 last year, the ministry had placed limits on airfares through seven bands classified on the basis of flight duration.