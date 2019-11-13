Air pollution crisis: Toxic smog engulfs Delhi, AQI plunges to 'severe plus'

Photo: Visuals from around Lodhi Road, Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan At 8:30 in the morning, the air quality index (AQI) was 467. At Dhirpur, the air quality was 442 while at Delhi University it docked at 498.

In the capital's famous Chandni Chowk area, the AQI was relatively low with 393, which falls in the very poor category and at Pusa road, it was 460.

People in Delhi are complaining of breathlessness and fatigue because of the spike in the air pollutants in the air. "I come to Delhi regularly from Hyderabad. I am not able to go for a morning walk as I feel breathless and suffocated in the morning.

Collective measures should be taken to combat pollution. I have started using the mask to prevent myself from the dirty air," said Stephen Leura, a traveler to Delhi while speaking to ANI.

"From the past 2-3 days, the pollution was less but suddenly it has increased today. I feel irritation in eyes and fatigue, " said Ankit, a local.

The sky is likely to be partly cloudy for the next two days under the influence of approaching Western Disturbance but no precipitation is expected.

However, in other metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad, the air quality is in moderate category giving relief for the locals.

The overall status of air quality in Pune was 97, Mumbai at 117 and at Ahmedabad, it was 191.