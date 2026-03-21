Air India's Vancouver Flight Returns To Delhi After Nine Hours Due To Wrong Aircraft Deployment

Air India witnessed a major operational blunder on Thursday when its Vancouver-bound flight was forced to return to Delhi after nine hours in the air due to the wrong aircraft type being deployed. | File Picture

Air India witnessed a major operational blunder on Thursday when its Vancouver-bound flight was forced to return to Delhi after nine hours in the air due to the wrong aircraft type being deployed. The airline had dispatched a Boeing 777-200LR, a variant that lacks the regulatory clearance required to operate into Canada.

Flight Details

Flight no. AI-185 departed from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 11.34am with around 185 passengers onboard. After four hours in the air, while cruising near China’s Kunming, the airline’s operations team identified the costly mistake of deploying an aircraft not authorised to operate on the route. Upon directions from the airline’s ground operations team to return to Delhi, the flight made a mid-air u-turn over Qujing and landed back in Delhi at 7.27pm.

The route was being operated on a Boeing 777-200LR, registered as VT-AEI, which is a long-range version of the B777-200 family. While Air India is authorised by Canadian authorities to operate the B777-300ER (extended range) on the Delhi-Vancouver route, it does not hold the same certification for the B777-200LR variant.

Expert Context

According to an aviation expert, regulatory protocols vary by country, with some nations providing blanket approvals for an airline, while others – like Canada in this instance – grant specific approvals based on fleet types or even individual aircraft tail numbers.

An Air India spokesperson told The Free Press Journal that the flight returned to Delhi due to an “operational issue,” but added that it was in line with established standard operating procedures. It added that the passengers were provided with hotel accommodation in Delhi and departed for Vancouver on another flight on Friday morning.

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“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unforeseen situation. Our ground team in Delhi had provided all necessary assistance while every effort was made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest,” said the spokesperson.

The airline’s critical oversight in fleet management caused it a costly mistake. The airline is estimated to have burned around 70 tonnes of fuel on the nine-hour flight to nowhere, indicating a significant financial loss for one flight amid rising aviation turbine fuel costs and fluctuations of the rupee.

Air India’s New York-Mumbai Flight Diverted To Medina Due To Fire Indication

Air India’s Mumbai-bound flight was diverted to Saudi Arabia’s Medina on Thursday after the crew observed a fire indication in the aft cargo section. The flight no. AI-116, operated on Boeing 777-3 aircraft registered as VT-AER, took off from New York’s John F Kennedy Airport at 5.25am but made a priority landing in Medina at 5.23pm. However, the fire indication turned out to be false, after which the flight departed from Medina at 9.58pm and landed in Mumbai at 2.33am on Friday.