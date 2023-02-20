Air India New York-Delhi flight diverted to London's Heathrow Airport due to medical emergency

Representative image |

A New York to New Delhi Air India flight had to make an emergency landing in London's Heathrow Airport in UK due to a medical emergency on broad, according to reports.

It is learnt that the plane was over the Norwegian airspace when it was forced to make an emergency landing at London's Heathrow Airport.

The nature of the medical emergency is not yet know.

More details to follow...

