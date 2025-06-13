Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site – 10 Key Points | (Photo Courtesy: X/@ANI)

Ahmedabad: In one of India’s deadliest aviation tragedies, an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, June 12, killing 241 of the 242 people on board.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating flight AI171, plunged into a densely populated residential area, striking a medical college hostel and sparking a massive blaze. Here are ten key developments from the incident:

1. Aircraft Crashes Moments After Takeoff

Flight AI171 took off at 1:38 PM with 242 people aboard, including 230 passengers, 10 cabin crew, and 2 pilots. Mere seconds after becoming airborne, the plane lost altitude at around 825 feet and crashed into a residential area in Meghaninagar, resulting in an inferno and thick smoke seen across the city. Eyewitnesses reported the flight’s catastrophic failure happened in "under 30 seconds."

Here's a visual of the plane crash:

🚨Breaking 🚨 New CCTV footage shows the Air India plane takeoff and crash moments

2. Jet Hits Medical College Hostel

The aircraft struck a hostel attached to the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad. The building, which housed medical students and staff, suffered severe damage. According to reports, at least five student died and over 50 were severely injured among those on the ground. Mess halls inside the hostel were left eerily untouched, with food plates still on tables.

A haunting visual of the scene surfaced on social media:

The latest visuals from the mess of the doctors' hostel show half-eaten and untouched plates of food and the extent of damage. The ill-fated London-bound Air India flight crashed in this hostel.

3. Passenger Manifest Includes Foreign Nationals, Ex-Gujarat CM

According to Air India’s official statement, the passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese citizens. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, a senior BJP leader, was among the deceased. He was reportedly travelling to London to visit his family. His death was confirmed by BJP state president CR Patil.

It is with deep sorrow that we receive the news of the untimely demise of former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Vijay Rupani, in a tragic plane crash. His remarkable contributions to the development of Gujarat and his dedicated service to the people will always be remembered…

4. 241 Confirmed Dead, Lone Survivor Hospitalised

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner confirmed the recovery of 241 bodies from the wreckage, adding that all were sent for post-mortem examinations. Among the passengers, only one survived: Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was seated in 11A. Ramesh has been hospitalised with injuries, and officials are now seeking his account to understand the final moments before the crash.

5. Amit Shah Arrives in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, to oversee rescue and relief efforts. Shah also visited the crash site and met the victims' families.

6. Government Forms High-Level Inquiry Panel

The central government has constituted a high-level panel to investigate the crash and evaluate existing aviation safety measures. Officials said the inquiry will examine technical, operational, and regulatory aspects surrounding the flight and its crash.

7. Boeing Shares Tumble After Incident

News of the crash triggered an 8% decline in Boeing’s global stock price. The crash involved the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the company’s most prominent aircraft models, reigniting concerns over its safety performance.

8. Boeing Issues Official Statement

Boeing released a statement expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who perished in the Air India Flight AI171 accident,” the company said, assuring full cooperation with Indian authorities in the ongoing probe.

A statement from Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg on Air India Flight 171.



A statement from Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg on Air India Flight 171.

9. Tata Group Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation

Air India’s parent company, Tata Group, announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore to the families of each deceased passenger. The conglomerate also pledged all necessary support for the injured and bereaved families.

We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171.



No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured.



Tata Group will…

10. PM Modi Surveys Wreckage, Assures Support

PM Modi visited the AI-171 plane crash site and took stock of the situation

On Friday, June 13, Prime Minister Modi visited the AI171 crash site and later met the injured survivors, including Ramesh, at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. He assured full central support for the affected families and expressed his condolences.