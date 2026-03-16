Air India A350 From New York To Delhi Diverted To Ireland’s Shannon Airport Over Suspected Technical Snag

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An Air India A350 aircraft flying from New York to Delhi was diverted to Shannon in Ireland early Monday after the crew detected a suspected technical issue mid-flight. The aircraft landed safely with around 300 passengers and crew onboard, news agency PTI reported.

Flight Diverted After Mid-Air Technical Alert

Flight AI102, operating from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Indira Gandhi International Airport, was diverted as a precaution following indications of a possible technical snag. According to the airline, the decision was taken in line with standard safety procedures to ensure passenger safety.

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Aircraft Lands Safely In Shannon

The airline confirmed that the aircraft landed safely at Shannon Airport at around 4:30 am local time. All passengers and crew members onboard were reported safe, and arrangements were being made while the aircraft underwent technical checks.

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Aircraft Undergoing Detailed Inspection

The aircraft is currently undergoing detailed technical inspection as per established safety protocols. Flight data available on Flightradar24 indicated that the plane had been airborne for nearly six hours before it was diverted to Ireland.

Airline officials said further updates regarding the continuation of the journey would be provided after the technical assessment is completed.