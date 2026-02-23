Air Ambulance From Ranchi To Delhi Crashes In Jharkhand's Chatra; All 7 Occupants Feared Dead - VIDEO

X

Ranchi: An air ambulance en route from Ranchi to Delhi with a patient has reportedly crashed. Reportedly, the air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra. Seven people were on board the air ambulance, of whom five were from the same family. All are feared dead.

The air ambulance reportedly crashed in a forest near Karmatand village under Simaria police station limits in Chatra district while flying towards Delhi.

The plane disappeared from radar shortly after departing from Ranchi Airport. Officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed late Monday evening.

As per Ranchi Airport sources, "A medical flight took off. Its contact was established with the next station, then the control was handed over to the next station. After this contact was lost. The plane did not contact the Ranchi Airport. The State has been informed about this. All necessary SOPs are being followed," as qouted by news agency ANI.

