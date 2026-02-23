 Air Ambulance From Ranchi To Delhi Crashes In Jharkhand's Chatra; All 7 Occupants Feared Dead - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAir Ambulance From Ranchi To Delhi Crashes In Jharkhand's Chatra; All 7 Occupants Feared Dead - VIDEO

Air Ambulance From Ranchi To Delhi Crashes In Jharkhand's Chatra; All 7 Occupants Feared Dead - VIDEO

An air ambulance en route from Ranchi to Delhi crashed in a forested area of Chatra district, Jharkhand, with seven people onboard, including five from a family. All are feared dead. Officials said the aircraft lost radar contact shortly after takeoff, and standard operating procedures were initiated.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
X

Ranchi: An air ambulance en route from Ranchi to Delhi with a patient has reportedly crashed. Reportedly, the air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra. Seven people were on board the air ambulance, of whom five were from the same family. All are feared dead.

The air ambulance reportedly crashed in a forest near Karmatand village under Simaria police station limits in Chatra district while flying towards Delhi.

The plane disappeared from radar shortly after departing from Ranchi Airport. Officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed late Monday evening.

As per Ranchi Airport sources, "A medical flight took off. Its contact was established with the next station, then the control was handed over to the next station. After this contact was lost. The plane did not contact the Ranchi Airport. The State has been informed about this. All necessary SOPs are being followed," as qouted by news agency ANI.

FPJ Shorts
Air Ambulance From Ranchi To Delhi Crashes In Jharkhand's Chatra; All 7 Occupants Feared Dead - VIDEO
Air Ambulance From Ranchi To Delhi Crashes In Jharkhand's Chatra; All 7 Occupants Feared Dead - VIDEO
Blackstone-Backed Nexus Select Trust Buys 50% Stake In Runwal's Dombivli Mall For First Under-Construction Deal
Blackstone-Backed Nexus Select Trust Buys 50% Stake In Runwal's Dombivli Mall For First Under-Construction Deal
Punjab News: 3 Held With 6 Kg Heroin, 6 Kg ICE In Amritsar
Punjab News: 3 Held With 6 Kg Heroin, 6 Kg ICE In Amritsar
West Indies Demolish Zimbabwe By Record 107 Runs In ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Clash At Mumbai's Wankhede
West Indies Demolish Zimbabwe By Record 107 Runs In ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Clash At Mumbai's Wankhede

Follow us on