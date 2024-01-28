AIMPLB Rejects ASI Report On Gyanvapi Mosque, Alleges Attempt To Stir Unrest

Gyanvapi Mosque | File

In a contentious development surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has vehemently dismissed the findings of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) regarding the historical site.

The ASI survey and reactions to it

The ASI's survey report, conducted under court orders, purportedly indicated evidence of a Hindu temple beneath the mosque's premises, sparking a renewed wave of discord in an already charged atmosphere.

AIMPLB executive member Qasim Rasool Ilyas condemned the ASI report, labeling it as inconclusive evidence in the ongoing dispute. Accusing the Hindu side of inciting chaos and defying court decorum by releasing the report to the media, Ilyas asserted that such actions fostered an environment of insecurity and disorder within society.

"Hindu communal organisations of perpetuating misinformation"

He further accused Hindu communal organisations of perpetuating misinformation regarding the Gyanvapi Mosque, citing the ASI report as their latest attempt to delegitimize its historical significance.

The AIMPLB's response was triggered by assertions made by the Hindu plaintiffs' lawyer, Vishnu Shankar Jain, who cited the ASI report to bolster claims that the Gyanvapi mosque was constructed upon the ruins of a Hindu temple during the 17th century.

AIMC refrained from commenting

In contrast, representatives of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), responsible for managing the Gyanvapi mosque, refrained from commenting on the ASI report until a thorough examination had been conducted.

SM Yasin, the joint secretary of AIMC, expressed dissatisfaction with the report but emphasized the need for a comprehensive review before issuing a formal response.

Ahmad, a counsel representing AIMC, disclosed that their legal team had commenced the examination of the extensive 839-page ASI survey report. He indicated that it would take several days to complete the analysis and convene a meeting to deliberate on the findings. Ahmad affirmed their intention to provide a detailed rebuttal supported by substantive evidence, underscoring their discontent with the ASI's conclusions.

The unfolding saga surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque underscores the deep-rooted tensions and legal complexities surrounding religious sites in India, with both sides preparing for a protracted legal battle in pursuit of their respective claims.