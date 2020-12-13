AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi supports BTP, fuels speculation of Rajasthan foray

Jaipur: Speculation about All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi planning to enter the political fray in Rajasthan has got stronger after the Hyderabad MP came out in support of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP).

The BTP has two MLAs who supported the Congress government in the Rajya Sabha elections and in the trust vote in the assembly that was necessitated after former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s rebellion.

However, the Congress joined hands with the BJP to scuttle chances of the BTP candidate becoming zila pramukh in Dungarpur district. The Congress-BJP combine nudged out the BTP on three panchayat samiti seats as well.

Angered by the Congress betrayal, BTP chief Chhotubhai Vasava said his party would withdraw support to the Congress.

Vasava found support in Owaisi who hit out at the Congress and the BJP and said the AIMIM supports the BTP in this fight for a share in power.

“Congress lectures others about opposition unity but itself cannot rise above ‘janeudhari unity’. How long will you walk with their support. Your political strength is not less than that of a kingmaker. Hope you will take a right decision soon,” Owaisi tweeted.