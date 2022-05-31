AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announces entry in Rajasthan, to field candidates in 2023 assembly elections

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi | Photo: File Image

Jaipur: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has officially announced his entry in Rajasthan and said that his party will field its candidates in the next assembly elections of the state.

Owaisi said, "I have been continuously touring Rajasthan for the last several months. Today we have formed a 6-member core committee of our party for the state. This core committee will make a report about Rajasthan by July."

He said that the party will hold meetings across the state and listen to the problems of the people.

He said that the party will contest the coming assembly elections. However, on the question of how many seats the candidates will be fielded, he said it is not yet decided. The core committee will make a field report and on the basis of that we will field our candidates in the elections.

Regarding the alliance in the assembly elections, Owaisi made it clear that it will depend on the situation but it is clear that AIMIM will not go with Congress and BJP. "Both BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin. We will fight against both these parties and will not make any alliance with them," said Owaisi.

He said that we have come here to build leadership based on our work. We will expand our party in Rajasthan on the issue of development.

Regarding 40 Muslim majority seats of the state, Owaisi said, "Why are we being limited to 40 and only to Muslims? We will take everyone along, win the trust of everyone and work with them in Rajasthan."