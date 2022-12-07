AIIMS Hacking: Main building server resumes partially 2 weeks after cyber attack |

New Delhi: The server facilities at the main building of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here resumed partially on Tuesday, two weeks after being hit by a ransomware attack.

An official said that some online and offline registrations, both new and follow-up, were made at the new Rajkumari Amrita Kaur (RAK) OPD on Tuesday. However, the facilities have not been made fully operational yet and it will take some more days to return to completely online registration, said the official, adding that all the computers have been scanned and antivirus has been uploaded for safety.

After the AIIMS server went down, the hospital had issued fresh guidelines for manual admission. The fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) said that admission, discharge or transfer of patients will be done manually at the hospital till the time e-Hospital is down.

As per the fresh SOPs, in case of no Unique Health Identification (UHID), the contact number should be considered as the patient's identification number.

"Admission, discharge and transfer are to be done manually at AIIMS. Indent to be done manually," the hospital had said.

It added that death or birth certificates are to be issued manually on forms, as per the instructions from the working committee.