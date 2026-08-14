AIIMS Deoghar Empanelled With ECHS, 1.2 Lakh Veterans To Benefit | Representative Image

Ranchi: In a major step towards strengthening healthcare services for the armed forces veteran community, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Deoghar was formally empanelled with the regional centre of Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Ranchi during a ceremony held at AIIMS Deoghar on Thursday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Director, RC ECHS Ranchi, and the MS, AIIMS Deoghar, in the presence of the ED and CEO AIIMS Deoghar Prof (Dr) Nitin Gangane, and the General Officer Commanding, Jharkhand and Bihar Sub Area, Major General Jitendra Singh, VSM.

The institute operates autonomously under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY) run by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The empanelment will enable nearly 1.2 lakh ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and eligible dependents across Jharkhand to access advanced cashless treatment under the ECHS.

Addressing the gathering, Major General Singh, VSM said that the empanelment marked a significant milestone in strengthening the healthcare system for the veteran community and expressed confidence that the partnership would ensure timely access to quality specialised medical care for those who have served the nation.

The partnership will play a pivotal role in providing advance healthcare to large veteran community bridges a crucial gap, ensuring that beneficiaries living in and around Jharkhand and Bihar do not have to travel to distant metros for world-class medical attention.