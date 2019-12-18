AIADMK's Rajya Sabha MP Mohammed John expelled from Muslim Jamaath Council for voting in favour of CAA

On Tuesday, AIADMK's Rajya Sabha MP, A Mohammed John was expelled from Muslim Jamaath Council after the party voted in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Parliament.

According to New Indian Express, he had been holding the post of patron of All Jamaat Federation comprising various Jamats belonging to Ranipet, Wallajah and Arcot regions. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the office-bearers of the All Jamaat Federation held in Ranipet on Monday evening.

After getting the nod of the Rajya Sabha, the CAB became an Act on December 12 with the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind. The newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act will grant citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.