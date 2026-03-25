AIADMK Promises Free Refrigerators, LPG Cylinders, And Essentials In Tamil Nadu Manifesto | ANI

Chennai: Placing household relief at the centre of its poll pitch, the AIADMK on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami announcing a headline-grabbing promise of free refrigerators for rice family cardholders.

The party said the distribution of refrigerators is aimed at easing the workload of homemakers and improving everyday living conditions in households.

Closely tied to this was another major announcement addressing basic consumption needs. The manifesto promises that, along with the existing free rice supply, one kilogram of dal and one litre of cooking oil will be provided free of cost to family cardholders. The party projected this as a step to ease the burden of rising prices of essential commodities and ensure nutritional support.

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The manifesto repeatedly pointed to the increasing prices of essential goods in recent years and framed these measures as targeted relief for affected households.

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Alongside these new announcements, the manifesto also reiterated earlier promises made by Palaniswami including multiple cash transfer schemes for various categories of people, aimed at providing direct financial assistance to families and vulnerable sections.

The party has also promised three free LPG cylinders per year to rice cardholders as livelihood assistance.