AI War Ahead Of 2027 UP Polls: Yogi Adityanath-Akhilesh Yadav Camps Turn To Deepfake Videos, Songs And Memes For Political Attacks | AI

Lucknow: The political battle between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is increasingly moving to the digital space, with artificial intelligence-generated videos emerging as a new weapon in the run-up to the 2027 Assembly elections.

AI Videos Become New Weapon In UP Political Contest

The exchange of AI-generated videos between supporters of the two political camps has opened a new front in the state's already intense political contest. What makes the development significant is that the videos are not being presented like conventional political advertisements. They are packaged as songs, satire, memes and entertainment clips, making it easier for them to travel rapidly across social media platforms.

The latest controversy erupted after an AI-generated video targeting Yogi was played by Akhilesh during a press conference on August 31. The video showed people dressed in saffron allegedly stealing from a temple donation box and an AI-generated representation of Yogi smoking a chillum. It also carried a song targeting the chief minister.

Video Seen As Counter To BJP Supporters’ AI Attack On Akhilesh

The video was apparently intended as a political counter to an earlier AI-generated clip targeting Akhilesh. The latter, circulated by social media accounts claiming to support the BJP, referred to the SP chief as "Tipu" and used a popular song to attack his record as chief minister on law and order, unemployment and alleged examination paper leaks.

The BJP reacted strongly to the video targeting Yogi, accusing the SP of crossing political limits and insulting saints and religious traditions.

A BJP office-bearer said the SP could have criticised the government on issues of governance but chose to portray the chief minister in a manner that could offend religious sentiments. He said the use of AI had made political satire more aggressive and blurred the line between criticism and personal attacks.

SP Defends AI Campaign As Response To BJP-Linked Content

The SP, however, has projected the video as a response to what it sees as a BJP-backed digital campaign against Akhilesh. The party's argument is that if its political opponents use AI-generated content against its leadership, it cannot be expected to remain silent.

The controversy has also exposed a growing problem in political campaigning: the difficulty of establishing who is behind viral content.

‘Yaad Rakhega UP’ Account Under Scanner Over Anti-SP Videos

Two X accounts, "Yaad Rakhega UP" and "Ka Se Kalam", have figured prominently in the controversy. The former, created in June, has repeatedly posted material critical of Akhilesh and the SP, including an AI-generated video based on the popular "Munni Badnaam Hui" song.

The account is believed by political circles to be linked to a BJP-supporting network, but the BJP has not officially claimed ownership of it or responsibility for the videos posted through it.

Read Also Indian National Charged With Drug Trafficking, Illegal Firearm Possession In US

Anonymous Digital Networks May Shape 2027 Election Narrative

The other account, "Ka Se Kalam", began operating in March and has carried posts critical of the government and Yogi. It subsequently started sharing AI-generated material targeting the chief minister. The SP has amplified some of this content, but there is no conclusive public evidence to establish that the account is officially operated by the party.

This grey area is likely to become increasingly important as political parties prepare for the 2027 election. Parties can distance themselves from controversial content while sympathetic digital networks circulate it aggressively. By the time the source of a video is questioned, the material may already have reached thousands of users through multiple platforms and WhatsApp groups.

The Election Commission has already expressed concern over deepfakes and misleading synthetic content and advised political parties to exercise caution in using AI-generated material. But controlling anonymous accounts remains a major challenge.