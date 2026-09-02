AI Deepfake Video Impersonating Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Promoting Fake Aid Scheme Triggers Cyber Crime Probe | Representative image

Chennai: The Cyber Crime Cell of the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-CID has registered a case relating to the circulation of AI-generated deep fake video with Hindi audio by impersonating Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Scam Video Promised Financial Help

“The videos have been created and circulated on Facebook and other social media platforms with an intention to cheat the innocent people. In this video, general public were asked to contact a WhatsApp number for any financial help. In this regard, a special report was furnished on September 1, to take action on the suspicious scam video,” the CB-CID said on Wednesday.

Based on the report, a case was registered in Cyber Crime Cell, CBCID and taken up for investigation. “Immediately, the social media platform, Meta was addressed seeking for information relating to the fake ID and also the logs. Further, request has been initiated for taking down the fake video,” the agency said.

Multiple Deepfakes Under Scanner

Preliminary investigation revealed that several similar AI generated deep fake videos, portraying Vijay offering help, are being circulated on social media. “It is further ascertained that many of these videos were shared on purportedly Pakistan based Facebook IDs. Investigation is in progress to identify the perpetrators and also to ensure that the false content be removed from social media platforms at the earliest,” the CB-CID said in a release.

The agency requested the public not to respond to the phone numbers / join WhatsApp groups circulated or shared on such fake videos. These videos, it said, are not genuine and are deep fake videos fabricated by scamsters to cheat the people.