AI-171 Crash: AAIB Set To Publish An Interim Investigation Report, Final Report To Take Over A Month | X @GlobalKashmir_

Mumbai: India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to release an interim investigation report on Friday, the first year anniversary of the catastrophic crash of Air India flight AI-171. The investigative body has missed the one-year deadline for releasing its final investigation report and is believed to substitute it with an interim report.

Under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)’s Annex 13 protocols, investigative bodies are expected to deliver a definitive final report within 12 months of an accident. When a probe remains unfinished, an interim statement or status update must be published. According to senior ministry sources, the final dossier on India’s deadliest aviation disaster will not be released on the first anniversary.

According to sources, the delay stems from a complex, multi-nation investigation involving the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Boeing, and GE Aerospace. Highly specialised technical analysis remains incomplete, specifically regarding the forensic review of the GE Engines and flight data recorder.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s engines – which were burnt but largely structurally intact – were shipped to the United States for a teardown analysis. Investigators are awaiting final reports from GE Aerospace engineers to conclusively determine mechanical integrity before impact. On the other hand, the severely damaged flight data recorder was sent to the US twice for retrieval, but reportedly failed both times.

The decision to release an interim report instead of waiting for a final conclusion has drawn severe backlash. The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has fiercely opposed the interim release, firing off a letter to the AAIB Director General. FIP President CS Randhawa warned that an incomplete, intermediate report would "lead to greater confusion and speculations" and could deeply compromise the integrity of the probe.

At a press conference in Ahmedabad, the FIP further alleged that the local probe lacks sufficient deep-systems technical expertise, noting that Boeing and Honeywell components were cleared too early in the cycle.